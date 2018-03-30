Juneau-Whitehorse flight to connect sister cities

Alaska Seaplanes recently announced that they will add a new flight between Juneau and Whitehorse.

This is a big deal for travelers in Southeast Alaska because it opens up international travel directly from the capital city, which hasn’t existed for some time.

Alaska Seaplanes General Manager Carl Ramseth said he hopes his company will begin flying to Canada’s Yukon Territory soon.

“We are very excited about this flight. We look forward to being able to announce the days of the week and the times of day,” Ramseth said.

Ramseth said the company still is waiting for authority from Transport Canada to receive their foreign air operator’s certificate which will allow Alaska Seaplanes to operate scheduled flights into Whitehorse.

Ramseth said the company has been working on the Juneau-Whitehorse route since 2015.

Whitehorse resident Zoe Morrison used to live in Juneau and travels back and forth for recreation.

“People from Juneau love going to Whitehorse,” Morrison said. “And people from Whitehorse love going to Juneau.”

She usually drives to Skagway and takes the ferry, but she is really looking forward to the time-saving flight.

“I’m very excited about it. It’s a two-hour drive from Whitehorse to Skagway and then it is a seven-hour ferry trip and it takes all day, and it is lovely traveling by ferry, but the flight, I understand it is going to be 45 minutes long,” Morrison said. “It’s going to really improve your ability to travel to one of the communities for the weekend.”

Morrison is betting that flying will be around the same price as driving, then taking the ferry.

Passengers will travel the 169 air miles aboard a nine-seat Pilatus PC-12.

The Swiss-built, single-engine, turbo-prop plane is fully pressurized and can travel 300 miles per hour and climb 2,000 feet-per-minute. It can fly at altitudes close to 30,000 feet.

Anchorage Daily News travel columnist Scott McMurren publishes the Alaska Travelgram, an email travel newsletter, and the Alaska Tour Saver travel discount book. He said the plane will offer the most luxurious ride in the region.

“It is a nice plane,” McMurren said. “It is just one and one, every seat is an aisle and a window. It is not crowded, but it really is a comfy seat and a comfy ride. It has got the little air things and the little overhead lights just like a regular — it’s basically your own private executive plane.”

Juneau and Whitehorse are sister cities and McMurren said the flight could open up all kinds of new exchanges — economic, educational, and cultural.

The flight also improves air travel times and costs between Anchorage and Whitehorse. Currently, passengers have to fly from Anchorage to Vancouver, BC, then on to Whitehorse and vice versa.

McMurren adds that the flight could also provide a new gateway for Alaskans to European travel. Condor Airlines has a weekly flight direct between Whitehorse and Frankfurt, Germany.