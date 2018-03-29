Morning update — Thursday, March 29, 2018

In this newscast:
- Goldman Sachs, Bank of China to assist LNG project funding: The Alaska Gasline Development Corp. has secured two of the world’s largest banks to help raise funds for the $43 billion Alaska LNG Project. Goldman Sachs and the Bank of China will assist the corporation in raising multiple rounds of debt and equity investment, the Alaska Journal of Commerce reported Wednesday.
- Divided House majority coalition stuck on state budget: The Alaska House hasn’t taken any action on the budget since Monday. That’s when the body more than doubled the size of the Alaska Permanent Fund dividend. The House voted 21 to 19 to set the PFD at roughly $2,700. The vote split both caucuses.
- Avista and Hydro One file settlement agreement in Olympia: Alaska Electric Light & Power’s parent company has reached a settlement with state regulators in Washington to merge with Hydro One. The acquisition by the Canadian power company still needs approval from state regulators in Idaho, Montana, Oregon and in the case of Juneau’s power company, Alaska.
You can hear these stories and more at www.ktoo.org/listen.
Recent headlines
-
-
Alaska Senate passes Stedman’s sea otter resolutionThe Alaska Senate passed a resolution Wednesday calling on the federal government to take steps to increase the harvest of sea otters in Southeast Alaska. Senate Joint Resolution 13 is sponsored by Sitka Republican senator Bert Stedman.
-
Bureau of Ocean Energy Management seeks input on Beaufort leasing; proposal still pendingThe Bureau of Ocean Energy Management is beginning work on a lease sale next year in Arctic waters, even though the larger plan for offshore leasing is still a draft proposal.
-
Divided House majority coalition stuck on state budgetSince the majority couldn’t agree on the dividend, it can’t agree on the overall size of the budget. The added dividend money would cost $892 million.