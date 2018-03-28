Newscast – Wednesday, March 28, 2018

Stories include an update on the Penny Cotten death investigation, more details of an officer involved shooting on the Kenai Peninsula that included an assault on an Alaska State Trooper, fatal motor vehicle accident near Wasilla, and a Washington state settlement agreement between Hydro One and Avista, which is the parent company of Alaska Electrical Light and Power of Juneau.
Recent headlines
Cost of Cold: Staying warm in HomerLasse Holmes, from Homer, exclusively heats his home with wood, in a rocket mass heater.
Hill visits: It’s all about access in Washington D.C.“March madness” usually means basketball. But a different form strikes Congress every year. This month, like every March, Alaskans were among the thousands of constituents who flood Capitol Hill, aiming to persuade their members of Congress to vote for a bill, take up a cause, or just hear them out.
School board approves budget as questions over state funding loomThe Juneau School Board approved an estimated $85 million to $86 million for next school year. It's built on at least one big, uncertain assumption about state funding.