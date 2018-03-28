Newscast – Wednesday, March 28, 2018

Stories include an update on the Penny Cotten death investigation, more details of an officer involved shooting on the Kenai Peninsula that included an assault on an Alaska State Trooper, fatal motor vehicle accident near Wasilla, and a Washington state settlement agreement between Hydro One and Avista, which is the parent company of Alaska Electrical Light and Power of Juneau.

