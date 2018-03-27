Newscast – Tuesday, March 27, 2018

In this newscast:
- Juneau police and EMTs train for an active shooter scenario,
- the Alaska House votes to spend an extra $892 million on permanent fund dividends,
- Washington state moves to ban Atlantic salmon farms, and
- the National Weather Service extends the area’s winter storm warning to 5 p.m.
Recent headlines
Investigation stalls in Penny Cotten hotel death caseDeath certificate issued for Penny Cotten reportedly lists cause of death as suicide by gunshot, but Juneau police say they investigate all unattended deaths as a homicide until proven otherwise.
Scientists record volcanic thunder for the first timeThe recordings are just the beginning of a treasure trove of clues scientists are exploring in the wake of Bogoslof’s nine month eruption.
Alaskan Brewing Company unsure how steel, aluminum tariffs will affect manufacturingAs the Trump administration’s steel and aluminum tariffs take effect, the Alaskan Brewing Company is unsure what effect they'll have - if any. The company employs about 100 people making beer in Juneau.
Bill would lift restrictions on Alaska’s naturopathsNaturopathic doctors argue they should be able to prescribe some medications and perform minor surgical procedures. There's been pushback from professional medical associations over the proposal.