Newscast – Tuesday, March 27, 2018

By March 27, 2018Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • Juneau police and EMTs train for an active shooter scenario,
  • the Alaska House votes to spend an extra $892 million on permanent fund dividends,
  • Washington state moves to ban Atlantic salmon farms, and
  • the National Weather Service extends the area’s winter storm warning to 5 p.m.
0

Recent headlines

NWS issues winter weather warning for Juneau in effect until 5 p.m.
X