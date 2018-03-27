Morning update — Tuesday, March 27, 2018

In this newscast

Coast Guard suspends search for man missing from oil tanker south of Sand Point : The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its search for a man who reportedly fell overboard from an oil tanker traveling past the Aleutian Islands. Petty Officer Lauren Dean says air crews spent 14 hours searching for the 22-year-old mariner, who went missing Sunday afternoon from the M/V Challenge Prelude.

Juneau firefighters and police officers will train this week how to rescue and treat victims during an active shooter event.

“We’re basically doing more and more of training of this nature,” said Joe Mishler, emergency medical services training officer with Capital City Fire/Rescue.

“As things are changing and the world we live in, we’re basically trying to work together closer with our police department.”

In Nome, people stay warm in a variety of ways. They collect driftwood along the beach in the summer months, shipping pallets are burned in stoves and heating fuel arrives by barge in the summer and fall.

Richard Beneville spends $250 heating his house every month of the year with diesel.

Representatives of Ketchikan, Wrangell, Petersburg, Tenakee Springs and Haines continue their fight for recognition under the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act.

Alaska’s Congressional delegation has introduced a number of bills over the years to address the situation. None has passed.