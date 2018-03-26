Native salad from Cama-i preliminarily tests positive for botulism

The Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation reports that a sample of the salad containing whale and whale oil that was sold at the Cama-i Dance Festival has preliminarily tested positive for botulism.

It will take at least a week for the Alaska State Public Health Laboratories to release confirmation.

One case of botulism has been found in an adult who ate the salad.

A YKHC news release explains that the bacterial toxin may not be evenly distributed throughout food, which could be why only one person has reported feeling ill.

Botulism is usually found in fermented or canned foods that were incorrectly stored or prepared.

The bacteria that release the toxin grows in environments without oxygen or in warm temperatures.

Botulism can be deadly if left untreated.

Symptoms include dry mouth, blurred or double vision, difficulty swallowing, drooping eyelids, dilated pupils, voice changes, dizziness, and shortness of breath.

Symptoms usually appear one to three days after eating food containing the toxin.

People experiencing these symptoms should go to the emergency room or call their local health clinic.