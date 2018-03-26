Morning update — Monday, March 26, 2018

In this newscast:
- Nikolaevsk man dead and one Alaska State Trooper injured after officer-involved shooting: A Nikolaevsk man is dead and one Alaska State Trooper is injured after an officer-involved shooting Saturday evening. Troopers received a report that Nikolai Yakunin, 42, was in contact with a female, a violation of his probation conditions.
- Man armed with knife dead after Anchorage police say he charged officer: A weekend incident in Anchorage has left a man dead after police say he came at an officer wielding a knife. The incident started Saturday evening, when a bystander called police about a stabbing between a couple in the parking lot of a Home Depot.
- Alaska February employment down 2,300 jobs from 2017: State labor officials say Alaska lost about 2,300 jobs in February compared to the same month last year. Total employment fell an estimated 0.7 percent in February from February 2017. Employment in oil and gas jobs declined 6.8 percent through the loss of 700 jobs.
In other news:
Juneau residents, legislators call for gun reform at March for Our Lives protest
Juneau residents and legislators protested Saturday in solidarity with the March for Our Lives in Washington, D.C.
Like the Parkland survivors who led the national protest, Alaskans called on lawmakers to do more to protect not only students, but everyone, from gun violence.
About 200 people gathered outside the Juneau offices of Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan. They called for more gun control legislation and stricter background checks for those buying guns.
In tough year for trollers, Mallott backs Alaska’s salmon treaty team
Alaska Lt. Gov. Byron Mallott supports Alaska’s Pacific Salmon Treaty negotiating team, although he believes Alaska fishermen have been disadvantaged by the international agreement in the past.
The Pacific Salmon Treaty is up for renewal this year. It’s coming under close scrutiny as Alaskan fleets are looking at deep cuts to their traditional harvests, to protect stocks.
