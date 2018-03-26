Man armed with knife dead after Anchorage police say he charged officer

A weekend incident in Anchorage has left a man dead after police say he came at an officer wielding a knife.

As of Sunday night, the deceased’s name has not yet been released by the Anchorage Police Department.

The incident started Saturday evening, when a bystander called police about a stabbing between a couple in the parking lot of a Home Depot.

A woman ran into the business with a non-life-threatening injuries from a knife wound.

After slashing two tires, the assailant fled on foot.

In a video of a Saturday night news conference at Anchorage police headquarters posted by Channel 2 News, police Chief Justin Doll said officers followed the man into an East Anchorage trailer park.

“At that point the person that was being chased turned and ran toward the officer while armed with a knife,” Doll said. “And the officer shot and killed him.”

As per APD’s protocols, all shootings involving officers are investigated to establish whether the use of deadly force was justified. The officer’s name is withheld until three days after the incident.

This is the first deadly shooting involving police in Anchorage of the year. The city saw four such incidents in 2017.