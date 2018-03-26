Juneau Afternoon – 3-27-18

Tuesday on A Juneau Afternoon, Scott Burton will be your host;
Shawn Eislie, from Discovery SE will give us the rundown on Summer camps;
We’ll get a preview of a unique theatrical presentation, Noble People of the Land;
We’ll talk with Dr. Fred Sharpe, from the Alaska Whale Foundation;
We’ll learn about the STEM Family Night on Wednesday for grades K-8, at Thunder Mountain High School;
That, Bird Note, music and more – live on KTOO at 3; repeated at 4 on KRNN; and on-demand, on-line via ktoo.org
Recent headlines
House votes to restore PFDs to full $2,700The move adds $892 million to the proposed state budget. It’s not clear how the House would fund those dividends -- there's no revenue to offset the increase.
The Cost of Cold: Staying warm in NomeAs the Bering Strait becomes more accessible, the mayor of Nome says there’s an upside to less sea ice.
Petersburg to repair older of two reservoir damsA contractor this summer will be repairing a concrete dam at one of Petersburg’s two water reservoirs. It’s the older of the community’s two dams and dates back before statehood.
After 3 decades, Washington state bans Atlantic salmon farmsAtlantic salmon farming has been banned from Washington state waters after Gov. Jay Inslee signed the restrictions on nonnative fish farms into law last week in Olympia.