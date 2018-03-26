Juneau Afternoon – 3-27-18

By March 26, 2018A Juneau Afternoon

Tuesday on A Juneau Afternoon, Scott Burton will be your host;

Shawn Eislie, from Discovery SE will give us the rundown on Summer camps;

We’ll get a preview of a unique theatrical presentation, Noble People of the Land;

We’ll talk with Dr. Fred Sharpe, from the Alaska Whale Foundation;

We’ll learn about the STEM Family Night on Wednesday for grades K-8, at Thunder Mountain High School;

 

That, Bird Note, music and more – live on KTOO at 3; repeated at 4 on KRNN; and on-demand, on-line via ktoo.org

