Juneau Afternoon — 3-27-18

Scott Burton hosts on Tuesday.

Discovery SE’s Shawn Eisele and friends will give us the rundown on summer camps;

We’ll get a preview of this week’s theatrical presentation “Noble People of the Land”;

Collette Costa, Beth Weigel, and the Alaska Whale Foundation’s Dr. Fred Sharpe will preview the next Science on the Screen;

And we’ll learn about the STEM Family Night on Wednesday for grades K-8 at Thunder Mountain High School;

Those interviews, National Native News, Bird Note, music and more on A Juneau Afternoon.

