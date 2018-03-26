Juneau Afternoon — 3-27-18

Scott Burton hosts on Tuesday.
Discovery SE’s Shawn Eisele and friends will give us the rundown on summer camps;
We’ll get a preview of this week’s theatrical presentation “Noble People of the Land”;
Collette Costa, Beth Weigel, and the Alaska Whale Foundation’s Dr. Fred Sharpe will preview the next Science on the Screen;
And we’ll learn about the STEM Family Night on Wednesday for grades K-8 at Thunder Mountain High School;
Those interviews, National Native News, Bird Note, music and more on A Juneau Afternoon.
Recent headlines
-
Investigation stalls in Penny Cotten hotel death caseDeath certificate issued for Penny Cotten reportedly lists cause of death as suicide by gunshot, but Juneau police say they investigate all unattended deaths as a homicide until proven otherwise.
-
Scientists record volcanic thunder for the first timeThe recordings are just the beginning of a treasure trove of clues scientists are exploring in the wake of Bogoslof’s nine month eruption.
-
Alaskan Brewing Company unsure how steel, aluminum tariffs will affect manufacturingAs the Trump administration’s steel and aluminum tariffs take effect, the Alaskan Brewing Company is unsure what effect they'll have - if any. The company employs about 100 people making beer in Juneau.
-
Bill would lift restrictions on Alaska’s naturopathsNaturopathic doctors argue they should be able to prescribe some medications and perform minor surgical procedures. There's been pushback from professional medical associations over the proposal.