Stormy Daniels shares graphic details about alleged affair with Trump

In Stephanie Clifford’s much anticipated first television appearance since the story of her alleged affair with President Trump began dominating news cycles, the adult film actress also known as Stormy Daniels shared graphic details and said she signed a non-disclosure agreement to keep quiet about the encounter because she felt threatened.

Daniels appeared on CBS’ 60 Minutes, and walked Anderson Cooper through her side of her experience with Trump, beginning with an encounter at a golf tournament in 2006 in which Daniels playfully swatted Trump on the behind with a magazine he had been holding that had his face on the cover.

“From that moment on, he was a completely different person,” Daniels said. “He was like, ‘Wow, you — you are special. You remind me of my daughter.’ You know — he was like, ‘You’re smart and beautiful, and a woman to be reckoned with, and I like you. I like you.'”

Daniels said she had sex with Trump, despite not wanting to or being physically attracted to him, because she felt trapped once she went back to his hotel room alone.

Still, Daniels made it clear she didn’t consider herself “a victim” and that the sex was consensual. The two stayed in touch after that, but did not have sex again, Daniels said.

Trump has repeatedly denied that he ever had an affair with Daniels. It’s unclear whether he watched the interview; he last tweeted Sunday morning, but he has been known to watch 60 Minutes. Trump was in Washington when it aired, although First Lady Melania Trump remained in Florida.

Daniels also detailed her efforts to talk about the affair publicly.

In 2011, after agreeing to give an interview in to a tabloid magazine for $15,000, Daniels says a man approached her in Las Vegas.

“I was in a parking lot, going to a fitness class with my infant daughter. Taking, you know, the seats facing backwards in the backseat, diaper bag, you know, gettin’ all the stuff out. And a guy walked up on me and said to me, ‘Leave Trump alone. Forget the story,’ Daniels said. “And then he leaned around and looked at my daughter and said, ‘That’s a beautiful little girl. It’d be a shame if something happened to her mom.’ And then he was gone.”

More recently, Daniels and her attorney Michael Avenatti, have been fighting to void the non-disclosure agreement Daniels agreed to, that involved a $130,000 payment from Trump attorney Michael Cohen, in the days leading up to the 2016 election, but which they say Trump never signed.

The alleged affair happened a decade ago, leading some critics to question why it’s relevant now. But the Campaign Legal Center’s Larry Noble says the fact that Cohen paid Daniels just days before the 2016 election could be evidence that the “election was on their mind” and that the money could be considered funds spent as to boost the campaign, and therefore subject to campaign finance laws.

“What [Trump] did as a private citizen is not relevant to the campaign finance laws,” Noble told NPR’s Lulu Garcia Navarro. “What he did as a candidate and what the campaign did in terms of paying somebody not to talk about what he did may be relevant to the campaign finance laws.”

The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman reported Sunday that Trump and Cohen had dinner together Saturday night.

NEWS – Trump had dinner with Michael Cohen last night. Night before the Stormy Daniels interview. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) March 25, 2018

Copyright 2018 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.