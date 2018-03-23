Newscast — Friday, March 23, 2018

In this newscast:
- Juneau schools makes room for ‘climate change debate’ in science curriculum
- U.S. Senate passes spending bill, averting government shutdown
Recent headlines
Gardentalk — Spring pruning and greenhouse plantingMaster Gardener Ed Buyarski advises gardeners to thin out their apple and cherry trees, and start sowing spinach, peas, radishes, kale, and early mustards in their greenhouse or hoophouse.
Staying power: World-class Brazilian jiu-jitsu competitor visits SitkaA competitor and former student of the Gracie family, Eduardo Rocha recently brought his teachings of Brazilian jiu-jitsu to a local gym in Sitka.
Alleged shooter in weekend assault in Sitka faces $1M bail; four others face chargesBail has been set at $1 million for the alleged shooter in a weekend assault that left a Sitka woman hospitalized with bullet wounds in both legs. At least five other people face felony charges for various roles in the incident.
The Cost of Cold: Staying warm in BethelJeff Sanders exclusively heats his 3,000 square foot home in Bethel with wood he scavenges around town. He says he hasn't used heating fuel since 1974.