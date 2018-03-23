Morning update — Friday, March 23, 2018

In this newscast:
- Glenn Highway bridge repair estimated at $1.8M: Alaska highway officials estimate it will cost $1.8 million to repair a bridge spanning the main highway into Anchorage from the north. Inbound lanes remain closed as the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities plans repairs of the bridge over the highway.
- ACLU sues city of Palmer over alleged unlawful immigrant arrest: A civil rights group is suing an Alaska police department over what it says was the unlawful arrest and detention of an immigrant last summer.
- Governor nominates Petersburg, Seward men for North Pacific Council seats: Alaska Governor Bill Walker has nominated John Jensen of Petersburg and Andy Mezirow of Seward to open seats on the North Pacific Fishery Management Council.
