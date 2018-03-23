Downtown stabbing victim released from hospital

A Juneau man is in custody after an alleged assault with a knife.

According to a department news release, Juneau police responded to a call about 5:40 p.m. Tuesday. The caller reported that a woman was assaulted in the 200 block of South Franklin Street.

Police later arrested Robert James Paul, 38, on a charge of second-degree assault in the incident.

The 35-year-old woman was taken to Bartlett Regional Hospital for treatment of a leg laceration. The Juneau Empire reports that the victim is in stable condition and was released from the hospital.

Online court records say Paul is in Lemon Creek Correctional Center. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 30th.

