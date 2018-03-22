The Kuskokwim tripod is up and the countdown to summer has begun

One of the signs that winter is nearing its end is up on the Kuskokwim River. As of Wednesday afternoon, the Kuskokwim Ice Classic tripod was erected in front of Bethel. Whoever guesses the closest time to when the ice breaks and carries the tripod away will win $12,500, the same amount as last year.

A local STEM student designed the tripod and Bethel resident Eric Whitney built it. The 26-foot high yellow and black arm is cut like a Yup’ik story knife, and the red and blue legs are painted to look like Lund aluminum skiffs driving through running water.

“It reminds me of summer,” Whitney said.

When the ice breaks, that means boating is just around the corner.

Whitney wants to put the word out now that if you see the tripod downriver after breakup, let him know. They would like to salvage it to use again next year.

Ice Classic tickets are only available in the Bethel area. The proceeds benefit Teens Acting Against Violence, Delta Illusion Dance Company, Kuskokwim Learning Academy Student Government and Y/K Delta Lifesavers.