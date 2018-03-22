Newscast – Thursday, March 22, 2018

By March 22, 2018Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • House lawmakers continue debating the state operating budget for a third day,
  • attorneys in a cruise ship murder case fight over how the defendant’s blood will be handled,
  • Congress’s latest federal funding bill doesn’t include riders relaxing limits on Tongass logging, and
  • the National Weather Service issues a high wind warning for Juneau and Douglas.
0

Recent headlines

High wind warning issued for downtown Juneau and Douglas in effect until 4 p.m.
X