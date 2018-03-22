Newscast – Thursday, March 22, 2018

In this newscast:
- House lawmakers continue debating the state operating budget for a third day,
- attorneys in a cruise ship murder case fight over how the defendant’s blood will be handled,
- Congress’s latest federal funding bill doesn’t include riders relaxing limits on Tongass logging, and
- the National Weather Service issues a high wind warning for Juneau and Douglas.
Recent headlines
Researcher testing devices to measure, identify halibut bycatchA researcher is developing a device that could help make monitoring halibut bycatch more efficient. Craig Rose from FishNext Research is in town for Kodiak’s fisheries trade show, ComFish, and will talk about the ongoing project: a chute camera and its accompanying software.
Coast Guard helicopter has near-miss with drone in Washington stateA U.S. Coast Guard helicopter came within 50 feet of colliding with a drone over Port Angeles, Washington. The Coast Guard said an air crew was doing low altitude training exercises near Fairchild International Airport when it had to take evasive action.
State election officials seek help registering, informing voters in their Native languageAlaska election officials are looking for help in some of the state’s smallest communities to provide assistance to register and inform voters about the ballot and elections in their Native language. But sometimes help is unavailable, leaving few options.
Attorneys contest blood samples in cruise ship death caseCourt documents say law enforcement took 40 milliliters of blood during various search warrants. While the blood still awaits testing, the defense hopes to preserve enough of a sample that it can do additional or independent testing if necessary.