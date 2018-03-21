Third ringed seal found in Unalaska sent for rehabilitation

After admitting a sick ringed seal from Unalaska, veterinarians at the Alaska SeaLife Center are cautiously optimistic about his chances for recovery.
The male seal was found earlier this month, lying on a rusty pipe on the beach.
In addition to being far outside his natural habitat, he was underweight, balding and lethargic.
“Although this seal has a laundry list of health issues, his feisty demeanor shows promise,” said Dr. Kathy Woodie of the SeaLife Center.
The seal is now receiving 24-hour care in Seward for dehydration, malnourishment and parasites.
He can’t be released into the wild. But if all goes well, he’ll be sent to live in a marine mammal center after rehabilitation.
This ringed seal is the third to turn up in Unalaska in about a year.
While it’s strange to see ice seals in this part of the state, Sea Grant agent Melissa Good has said she’s not too concerned.
She asked Unalaskans to contact the Department of Public Safety at 581-1233 if they spot any stranded marine mammals.
Recent headlines
-
Response to the oil spill in the Shuyak Strait continuesAt the end of February, 3,000 gallons of oil spilled into the Shuyak Strait about 50 miles north of the City of Kodiak. The oil was in a building that collapsed because of a severe windstorm. Since then, a response has been underway to contain the oil, clean it up, and prevent future spills.
-
Mentoring program to close in Haines, Homer, Hoonah, SitkaBig Brothers Big Sisters of Alaska will no longer make new matches between youths and volunteers in four Alaska communities: Haines, Homer, Hoonah, and Sitka. The organization that matches volunteers and youth for one-on-one mentoring, says it’s a matter of reduced federal and state grant funding.
-
No jail time for float plane pilot after buzzing gone wrongThe pilot won't serve jail time, but must pay the state $25,000 and the family $6,100 in restitution. The judge expressed doubt that it would send the aviation community much of a message.
-
Tuluksak school teacher sentenced for child porn possessionSuperior Court Judge Dwayne McConnell sentenced a former Tuluksak teacher to 10 years in prison, with six of those years suspended. John Paul Donald Douglas, 37, had pleaded guilty to one consolidated count of possession of child pornography.