Third ringed seal found in Unalaska sent for rehabilitation

After admitting a sick ringed seal from Unalaska, veterinarians at the Alaska SeaLife Center are cautiously optimistic about his chances for recovery.

The male seal was found earlier this month, lying on a rusty pipe on the beach.

In addition to being far outside his natural habitat, he was underweight, balding and lethargic.

“Although this seal has a laundry list of health issues, his feisty demeanor shows promise,” said Dr. Kathy Woodie of the SeaLife Center.

The seal is now receiving 24-hour care in Seward for dehydration, malnourishment and parasites.

He can’t be released into the wild. But if all goes well, he’ll be sent to live in a marine mammal center after rehabilitation.

This ringed seal is the third to turn up in Unalaska in about a year.

While it’s strange to see ice seals in this part of the state, Sea Grant agent Melissa Good has said she’s not too concerned.

She asked Unalaskans to contact the Department of Public Safety at 581-1233 if they spot any stranded marine mammals.