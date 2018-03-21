Newscast – Wednesday, March 21, 2018

By March 21, 2018Newscasts

Stories include road crews taking steps to reopen Hatcher Pass road, sports fishing groups are opposed Board of Fisheries nominee Duncan Fields, grandson is held in the beating death of Perryville man, former Tuluksak teacher is sentenced for child pornography, and Representative Sam Kito III of Juneau apparently decides running for reelection because of financial reasons.

0

Recent headlines

X