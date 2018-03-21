Newscast – Wednesday, March 21, 2018

Stories include road crews taking steps to reopen Hatcher Pass road, sports fishing groups are opposed Board of Fisheries nominee Duncan Fields, grandson is held in the beating death of Perryville man, former Tuluksak teacher is sentenced for child pornography, and Representative Sam Kito III of Juneau apparently decides running for reelection because of financial reasons.
Recent headlines
Mentoring program to close in Haines, Homer, Hoonah, SitkaBig Brothers Big Sisters of Alaska will no longer make new matches between youths and volunteers in four Alaska communities: Haines, Homer, Hoonah, and Sitka. The organization that matches volunteers and youth for one-on-one mentoring, says it’s a matter of reduced federal and state grant funding.
No jail time for float plane pilot after buzzing gone wrongThe pilot won't serve jail time, but must pay the state $25,000 and the family $6,100 in restitution. The judge expressed doubt that it would send the aviation community much of a message.
Tuluksak school teacher sentenced for child porn possessionSuperior Court Judge Dwayne McConnell sentenced a former Tuluksak teacher to 10 years in prison, with six of those years suspended. John Paul Donald Douglas, 37, had pleaded guilty to one consolidated count of possession of child pornography.
Austin bombing suspect kills himself in explosion as police move in for arrestPolice say they followed the suspect from a hotel and confronted him once he pulled over into a ditch. As Austin SWAT officers approached, the suspect detonated a bomb in his car.