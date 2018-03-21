Morning update — Wednesday, March 21, 2018

In this newscast:
- Rep. Sam Kito III will not seek re-election: Rep. Sam Kito III represents House District 33, including Skagway, Haines, Klukwan, Gustavus, downtown Juneau and Douglas. Kito could not be reached for comment Tuesday. He told the Empire he made his decision Friday due to financial concerns.
- Bartlett Regional Hospital plans to expand rehab services: Bartlett Regional Hospital is planning to expand its drug treatment center with plans to break ground by the end of the year. The $2.5 million plan would create a single point of entry for patients seeking addiction treatment and be financed with the city’s 1 percent sales tax.
Recent headlines
Third ringed seal found in Unalaska sent for rehabilitationAfter admitting a sick ringed seal from Unalaska, veterinarians at the Alaska SeaLife Center are cautiously optimistic about his chances for recovery.
Response to the oil spill in the Shuyak Strait continuesAt the end of February, 3,000 gallons of oil spilled into the Shuyak Strait about 50 miles north of the City of Kodiak. The oil was in a building that collapsed because of a severe windstorm. Since then, a response has been underway to contain the oil, clean it up, and prevent future spills.
Mentoring program to close in Haines, Homer, Hoonah, SitkaBig Brothers Big Sisters of Alaska will no longer make new matches between youths and volunteers in four Alaska communities: Haines, Homer, Hoonah, and Sitka. The organization that matches volunteers and youth for one-on-one mentoring, says it’s a matter of reduced federal and state grant funding.
No jail time for float plane pilot after buzzing gone wrongThe pilot won't serve jail time, but must pay the state $25,000 and the family $6,100 in restitution. The judge expressed doubt that it would send the aviation community much of a message.