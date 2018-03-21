Morning update — Wednesday, March 21, 2018

In this newscast:

  • Rep. Sam Kito III will not seek re-election: Rep. Sam Kito III represents House District 33, including Skagway, Haines, Klukwan, Gustavus, downtown Juneau and Douglas. Kito could not be reached for comment Tuesday. He told the Empire he made his decision Friday due to financial concerns.
  • Bartlett Regional Hospital plans to expand rehab services: Bartlett Regional Hospital is planning to expand its drug treatment center with plans to break ground by the end of the year. The $2.5 million plan would create a single point of entry for patients seeking addiction treatment and be financed with the city’s 1 percent sales tax.
0

Recent headlines

  • The male seal receives 24-hour care at the Alaska SeaLife Center in Seward. He was found sick on an Unalaska beach earlier this month. (Photo courtesy Alaska Sealife Center)

    Third ringed seal found in Unalaska sent for rehabilitation

    After admitting a sick ringed seal from Unalaska, veterinarians at the Alaska SeaLife Center are cautiously optimistic about his chances for recovery.
  • Around 3,000 gallons of oil were released into the Shuyak Strait after this building collapsed. (Photo courtesy U.S. Coast Guard)

    Response to the oil spill in the Shuyak Strait continues

    At the end of February, 3,000 gallons of oil spilled into the Shuyak Strait about 50 miles north of the City of Kodiak. The oil was in a building that collapsed because of a severe windstorm. Since then, a response has been underway to contain the oil, clean it up, and prevent future spills.

  • Mentoring program to close in Haines, Homer, Hoonah, Sitka

    Big Brothers Big Sisters of Alaska will no longer make new matches between youths and volunteers in four Alaska communities: Haines, Homer, Hoonah, and Sitka. The organization that matches volunteers and youth for one-on-one mentoring, says it’s a matter of reduced federal and state grant funding.
  • Travis Finkenbinder, pictured here on March 14, 2018, is permanently minimally conscious. A coworker struck him in the head with his float plane's ski in 2014.

    No jail time for float plane pilot after buzzing gone wrong

    The pilot won't serve jail time, but must pay the state $25,000 and the family $6,100 in restitution. The judge expressed doubt that it would send the aviation community much of a message.
X