A Juneau Afternoon, Wednesday March 21

On today’s show, Sheli DeLaney hosts…
We’ll hear all about the upcoming Zach Gordon Easter Egg Hunt;
Alan Akiyama will get our appetites ready for the Senior Pancake breakfast;
We’ll talk with country music group Love and Theft, playing tonight at the JACC
Recent headlines
Hecla takes aim at critical film with copyright claimHecla Mining Co. asserted copyright on about 28 seconds of promotional footage used in a 20-minute film critical of its Greens Creek Mine. The dispute hasn't affected distribution of the documentary, which is touring across the country as part of the Wild & Scenic Film Festival.
University plans major, 13,000-acre timber sale in Chilkat ValleyThe University of Alaska is in negotiations for the biggest timber sale in the Haines area in recent history. The 10-year, sale is estimated to yield around 100 million board-feet of timber.
Two days after avalanche, road to Hatcher Pass to reopenThe team in Hatcher Pass on Tuesday used a Daisy Bell system to trigger smaller avalanches, and make the pass safer for road crews to work.
At confirmation hearing, Fisher says he supports diversifying state revenueSheldon Fisher didn’t champion any individual tax during his confirmatin hearing. Afterward, he said the biggest source of new revenue should be a draw on Alaska Permanent Fund earnings.