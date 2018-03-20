Newscast – Tuesday, March 20, 2018

In this newscast:

  • Philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen says he’s discovered the wreckage of the World War II-ear USS Juneau,
  • the Juneau Assembly pivots toward selling its Hurlock Avenue property,
  • the Kodiak Launch Complex readies for its first commercial space flight launch in April, and
  • Fairbanks’ mayor defends a decision to demolish a historic Masonic Temple for safety.
