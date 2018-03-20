Newscast – Tuesday, March 20, 2018

In this newscast:
- Philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen says he’s discovered the wreckage of the World War II-ear USS Juneau,
- the Juneau Assembly pivots toward selling its Hurlock Avenue property,
- the Kodiak Launch Complex readies for its first commercial space flight launch in April, and
- Fairbanks’ mayor defends a decision to demolish a historic Masonic Temple for safety.
Recent headlines
Feds approve $1.7M to buy out homes in NewtokA state official said the grant program is crucial because the erosion in Newtok and other Alaska villages does not qualify for traditional disaster relief.
State elections division holds Alaska Native language summitAlaska elections officials are struggling to put methods in place to translate the state's election ballot into an array of diverse Alaska Native languages.
Bomb destined for Austin explodes at FedEx facility near San AntonioHours later, police were called to another FedEx facility for a suspicious package report. Since the bombings began this month, Austin police have received "about 850" such calls, the mayor says.
Wrangell Assembly approves new $9 million water plantThe Wrangell Assembly approved a new $9 million water treatment plant last week. The current plant hasn’t met the town’s needs for several years.