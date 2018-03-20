Morning update — Tuesday, March 20, 2018

In this newscast:

Philanthropist Allen announces discovery of USS Juneau : Philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen has announced that wreckage of the sunken military ship on which five brothers died in World War II has been discovered in the South Pacific.

The Alaska House Finance Committee finished its work on the budget on Friday. Its budget includes $5.3 billion for the part of the budget that the Legislature directly controls each year. That’s $337 million more than this year, and $37 million more than what Gov. Bill Walker proposed.

The Senate budget still has to take shape. The Senate did pass the bill known as the fast-track supplemental last week. That includes $45 million of the Medicaid increase.

The U.S. Forest Service is getting a new top official in April. David Schmid will have to deal with a particularly controversial land management plan that’s under attack.

Schmid began his Forest Service career in Alaska. He and his wife moved here in the early 1980s for his first agency job, in Southcentral’s Chugach National Forest. Later, he worked in the Tongass in Southeast.

Alaska’s Energy Desk has a new series about how Alaskans around the state heat their homes: The Cost of Cold