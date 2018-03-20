Juneau Afternoon 03-20-18

Annie Bartholomew hosts:
We’ll hear from members of the Capital Band, their upcoming concert will be a benefit for Haven House;
Polaris House representatives will talk about their upcoming fundraiser in May;
Listen to Jenny Jahn’s story from February Mudrooms;
And Frank Katasse will be here with details about Undesirable Elements and its creator Ping Chong;
Listen to the full show here:
