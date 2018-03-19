Small craft advisory issued for Stephens Passage, Lynn Canal

A small craft advisory for some Southeast Alaska coastal waters is in effect for this afternoon and late Monday.
The National Weather Service issued the advisory for Stephens Passage, Lynn Canal and the Icy Strait.
Winds are expected to increase to 25 knots, with seas reaching 4 to 5 feet.
A gale warning will also be in effect for Cross Sound later tonight.
Recent headlines
-
The Cost of Cold: When the only option is dieselThere are a lot of heating options. Electricity, natural gas, wood, coal... even french fry oil. But in much of rural Alaska, and even some cities, the primary heating source is diesel.
-
Companies in foreign trade zones await more details on Trump tariffsManufacturers that operate in foreign trade zones may be able to evade President Donald Trump’s new tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, trade experts say. But there are a lot of unanswered questions about how the tariffs — which were justified on rarely-used national security grounds — will be applied in zones.
-
Bacteria that can kill wild sheep and goats has never turned up in Alaska — until nowFour Dall sheep from the Talkeetna Mountains and two Kenai Peninsula mountain goats became the state's first wild sheep and goats to test positive for a pathogen known as Movi that has led to deadly outbreaks among bighorn sheep in the Lower 48 and is triggering calls for restrictions on domestic livestock here.
-
Trump Cabinet turnover sets record going back 100 yearsPresident Donald Trump says "there will always be change, and I think you want to see change." Already he's had more Cabinet turnover in 420 days than 14 of his predecessors had in their first two years.