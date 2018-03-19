Small craft advisory issued for Stephens Passage, Lynn Canal

A small craft advisory for some Southeast Alaska coastal waters is in effect for this afternoon and late Monday.

The National Weather Service issued the advisory for Stephens Passage, Lynn Canal and the Icy Strait.

Winds are expected to increase to 25 knots, with seas reaching 4 to 5 feet.

A gale warning will also be in effect for Cross Sound later tonight.

