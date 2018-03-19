Morning update — Monday, March 19, 2018

In this newscast:
- Alaska’s top Forest Service official is retiring: Regional Forester Beth Pendleton will retire in April after eight years in the position. She oversaw the U.S. Forest Service’s Alaska region during development of a controversial Tongass Land Management Plan that’s being challenged in Congress.
- Superstore chain Fred Meyer to stop selling guns, ammunition: The Portland, Oregon-based chain in an announcement Friday says it made the decision after evaluating customer preferences. The company has more than 130 stores in Oregon, Washington, Idaho and Alaska.
- Two Iditarod mushers seek aid due to weather conditions: Race marshal Mark Nordman says veteran dog mushers Jim Lanier and Scott Janssen requested aid in an area between the checkpoints of White Mountain and Safety known as “the Blowhole.” The two men required emergency help Friday because of bad weather during the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.
In other news:
This halibut hook is an innovation for the past, present and future
The Alaska Innovators Hall of Fame recently inducted its first indigenous tool. Few people still use the hand-carved halibut hook, once popular with Southeast tribes. But there’s a push to make sure the tradition sticks around for future generations.
The Alaska State Committee on Research gives credit to people and inventions which have made a lasting impact in the state.
Oil revenue is up in state’s spring forecast
In December, the Alaska Department of Revenue predicted that the price of oil would be $56 per barrel this year. This new forecast says it will be $5 higher at $61 and go up even more next year.
Even at that price, the state will still have a gap of $2.3 billion between what it spends and what it raises. And the state doesn’t have that much money in the savings account it’s used in the past, the Constitutional Budget Reserve.
The Cost of Cold: When the only option is dieselThere are a lot of heating options. Electricity, natural gas, wood, coal... even french fry oil. But in much of rural Alaska, and even some cities, the primary heating source is diesel.
Companies in foreign trade zones await more details on Trump tariffsManufacturers that operate in foreign trade zones may be able to evade President Donald Trump’s new tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, trade experts say. But there are a lot of unanswered questions about how the tariffs — which were justified on rarely-used national security grounds — will be applied in zones.
Bacteria that can kill wild sheep and goats has never turned up in Alaska — until nowFour Dall sheep from the Talkeetna Mountains and two Kenai Peninsula mountain goats became the state's first wild sheep and goats to test positive for a pathogen known as Movi that has led to deadly outbreaks among bighorn sheep in the Lower 48 and is triggering calls for restrictions on domestic livestock here.
Trump Cabinet turnover sets record going back 100 yearsPresident Donald Trump says "there will always be change, and I think you want to see change." Already he's had more Cabinet turnover in 420 days than 14 of his predecessors had in their first two years.