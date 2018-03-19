Juneau Afternoon 03-18-18

Annie Bartholomew hosts…

Dana Herndon and Jake Carpenter from the Juneau Economic Development Council will be here to talk about Start-Up Weekend;

We’ll hear from Heather Parker about the World Affairs Council upcoming forum at the University of Alaska Southeast.  

Andrzej Piotrowski and Megan Buzby of the UAS Mathematics Department will be here to highlight their upcoming public talk.

And Tanna Peters and Christy Ciambor from KTOO’s Development Team will catch up on spring events.

Listen to today’s show here:

