Juneau Afternoon 03-18-18

Annie Bartholomew hosts…
Dana Herndon and Jake Carpenter from the Juneau Economic Development Council will be here to talk about Start-Up Weekend;
We’ll hear from Heather Parker about the World Affairs Council upcoming forum at the University of Alaska Southeast.
Andrzej Piotrowski and Megan Buzby of the UAS Mathematics Department will be here to highlight their upcoming public talk.
And Tanna Peters and Christy Ciambor from KTOO’s Development Team will catch up on spring events.
Listen to today’s show here:
Recent headlines
State wants to stop billing homeowners for tech support after spillsOn average, getting technical support from employees in the state’s Division of Spill Prevention and Response can cost between $100-$150 an hour.
The Cost of Cold: When the only option is dieselThere are a lot of heating options. Electricity, natural gas, wood, coal... even french fry oil. But in much of rural Alaska, and even some cities, the primary heating source is diesel.
Companies in foreign trade zones await more details on Trump tariffsManufacturers that operate in foreign trade zones may be able to evade President Donald Trump’s new tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, trade experts say. But there are a lot of unanswered questions about how the tariffs — which were justified on rarely-used national security grounds — will be applied in zones.
Bacteria that can kill wild sheep and goats has never turned up in Alaska — until nowFour Dall sheep from the Talkeetna Mountains and two Kenai Peninsula mountain goats became the state's first wild sheep and goats to test positive for a pathogen known as Movi that has led to deadly outbreaks among bighorn sheep in the Lower 48 and is triggering calls for restrictions on domestic livestock here.