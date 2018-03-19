Grand jury indicts 13 Fairbanks Correctional Center inmates for August jail riot, standoff

A Fairbanks grand jury has indicted 13 Fairbanks Correctional Center inmates on rioting and criminal mischief charges related to an Aug. 17 riot at the jail.
The inmates took over a part of the jail for about an hour and a half before surrendering after they were tear-gassed by members of two tactical police units that were called in.
When the 13 inmates took over the A Wing of the Correctional Center, the jail was locked down and Wilbur Street, which leads to the facility, was closed off.
Alaska State Troopers and Fairbanks police helped corrections staff secure the area.
Troopers and city police called in tactical-response units.
When they ordered the inmates to surrender, and the prisoners responded by breaking windows and pouring slippery soap on the floors in anticipation of the officers charging in.
The inmates surrendered after police fired a volley of tear gas.
Some of the 13 indicted inmates have lengthy criminal records that include convictions for violent offenses, and whose cases have now been reopened as a result of their roles in the riot.
They include Tevyn Alonza Davis, 23, of Fairbanks, who’s charged with two counts each of first- and second-degree murder, in connection with shootings at a south-side nightclub that left one man dead and another wounded in 2016.
And Dametrey Jaymes Rice, 24, of Fairbanks, who’s charged with kidnapping, assault and armed robbery related a home invasion last Christmas, in which one man was pistol-whipped and another held at gunpoint.
Fairbanks District Attorney Gregg Olson was traveling today and unavailable to talk about the case.
Spokespersons for the state Department of Corrections and Alaska State Troopers didn’t respond to queries by deadline, and Fairbanks Police declined to comment.
Other indicted inmates include: Jerald Burton Jr., 24; Patrick Burton-Hill, 24; Robert Gentleman III, 39; Anthony Heard, 41; Marcus Howard, 22; Donovan Huntington, 34; Hoe Kim, 31; Nicholas Pierce, 24; R.J. Seymour, 20; Eli Simpson, 22; and Justin West, 26.
