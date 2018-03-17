Superstore chain Fred Meyer to stop selling guns, ammunition

PORTLAND — Superstore company Fred Meyer says it will stop selling guns and ammunition.
The Portland, Oregon,-based chain in an announcement Friday says it made the decision after evaluating customer preferences. The company has more than 130 stores in Oregon, Washington, Idaho and Alaska.
The company in a statement says the firearms category represents about $7 million annually of its revenue and sales are declining. It says it will phase out the sales of guns and ammunition, but didn’t give a timeline.
The company several weeks ago in response to last month’s high school shooting in Florida that left 17 people dead said it would stop selling firearms to anyone under 21.
The company, a subsidiary of Kroger Co., had already stopped selling assault-style guns several years ago, except in Alaska.
Recent headlines
-
Judge to resolve email standoff in Sitka homicide caseReuben Yerkes' trial has been pushed to September — almost 16 months after Ali Clayton was shot in her home.
-
This halibut hook is an innovation for the past, present and futureFew people still use the hand-carved halibut hook. But there’s a push to make sure the tradition sticks around.
-
Alaska regulators quiz utilities over tax windfallRegulated utilities benefiting from the corporate tax cut should share the wealth with Alaska ratepayers. That's the argument made by the Attorney General's office in a recent filing to state regulators.
-
Oil revenue is up in state’s spring forecastThe state will still have a $2.3 billion gap between what it spends and what it raises. Lawmakers from the two majorities in the Legislature had different responses to the news.