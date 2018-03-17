2 Iditarod mushers seek aid due to weather conditions

JUNEAU — Two veteran dog mushers required emergency help Friday because of bad weather during the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.
Race marshal Mark Nordman says Jim Lanier and Scott Janssen requested aid in an area between the checkpoints of White Mountain and Safety known as “the Blowhole.”
Details surrounding the incident weren’t immediately clear. A release from the race says Lanier scratched out of concern for his dogs and his health. It says Janssen came upon Lanier and withdrew out of concern for Lanier’s safety.
Nordman says race finisher Jessie Royer, who was at the Safety checkpoint when the notification came in, brought the men to the checkpoint by snowmobile.
He says they were taken to the race finish in Nome by helicopter, and their teams were mushed there. Neither requested additional medical support.
Recent headlines
-
Judge to resolve email standoff in Sitka homicide caseReuben Yerkes' trial has been pushed to September — almost 16 months after Ali Clayton was shot in her home.
-
Superstore chain Fred Meyer to stop selling guns, ammunitionSuperstore company Fred Meyer says it will stop selling guns and ammunition. The Portland, Oregon,-based chain in an announcement Friday says it made the decision after evaluating customer preferences.
-
This halibut hook is an innovation for the past, present and futureFew people still use the hand-carved halibut hook. But there’s a push to make sure the tradition sticks around.
-
Alaska regulators quiz utilities over tax windfallRegulated utilities benefiting from the corporate tax cut should share the wealth with Alaska ratepayers. That's the argument made by the Attorney General's office in a recent filing to state regulators.