Newscast — Friday, March 16, 2018

In this newscast:
- New telephone poll finds 54 percent in Juneau support “the road”
- Indictment over PFD fraud dismissed against former governor appointee
- Yes For Salmon initiative receives 42,000 signatures; ballot placement still uncertain
Recent headlines
Judge: State prosecutors provided insufficient evidence in alleged PFD fraud caseRoland Maw was facing a total of 12 felony charges of theft and unsworn falsification related to applying for and receiving Permanent Fund Dividends between 2009 and 2014.
Salmon initiative clears another hurdleThe Yes for Salmon initiative reports it received close to 42,000 signatures, significantly more than required. But a vote on the issue isn't guaranteed.
Immigration advocates warn ICE is retaliating for activismICE denies the allegations, saying it does not target immigrants for holding advocacy positions.
Deep snowpack a good sign for midsummer fire seasonThe frozen ground gives crews at the Kenai National Wildlife Refuge a good opportunity to do preventative work that will help later on during the height of fire season.