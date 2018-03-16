Juneau Afternoon 03-16-18

Andy Kline hosts…

We’ll hear from storyteller Pete Griffin, the featured speaker at the Friday Fireside lecture at Mendenhall Glacier Visitor Center;

Jorden Nigro will be here with news about activities at the Zach Gordon Youth Center;

We’ll talk with Jane Lindsey about her 14 year career at the Juneau-Douglas City Museum;

Jamie Letterman and Kim Mauseth will fill us in on the Blarney Bash;

And Laura Stats will detail this weekend’s health fair

Listen to today’s show here:

0

Recent headlines

X