Juneau Afternoon 03-16-18

We’ll hear from storyteller Pete Griffin, the featured speaker at the Friday Fireside lecture at Mendenhall Glacier Visitor Center;
Jorden Nigro will be here with news about activities at the Zach Gordon Youth Center;
We’ll talk with Jane Lindsey about her 14 year career at the Juneau-Douglas City Museum;
Jamie Letterman and Kim Mauseth will fill us in on the Blarney Bash;
And Laura Stats will detail this weekend’s health fair
