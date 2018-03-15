North Pole Blockbuster Video store to close in April

NORTH POLE — Time has run out for one of the last remaining Blockbuster Video stores in the country.
Kevin Daymude, general manager of the Blockbuster in North Pole, said the store will close in April.
The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports that the store had a loyal following but too few customers to keep the doors open.
About 40 people waited outside the doors Tuesday for the store’s liquidation sale. Customers bought stacks of movies, which were marked $5 to $15.
Daymude said the Fairbanks Blockbuster Video store, which will be one of four remaining in Alaska after the North Pole closure, is safe for now.
Blockbuster’s website lists three open locations outside of Alaska. Two of those are in Oregon and one in Texas.
