Newscast – Thursday, March 15, 2018

In this newscast:

  • An Alaska Airlines pilot who says she was drugged and raped by a colleague sues her employer,
  • Juneau’s Aquatics Board gets extended another year,
  • Wrangell declares a drinking water emergency with only a month’s supply left, and
  • one of the nation’s last Blockbuster’s in North Pole announces it will shutter in April.
