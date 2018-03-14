Newscast – Wednesday, March 14, 2018

Stories include the end of a search for two climbers missing on the Juneau Icefield, an update on the top three winning mushers in the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, and a question heading to the ballot on legislative pay and lawmakers’ conflict of interest.
Across the country, students walk out to protest gun violenceOne month after the shootings in Parkland, thousands of schools are becoming sites of protest. At 10 a.m., students walked out for 17 minutes — one minute for each Parkland victim who died.
A bagpipe dirge for the ferry Taku’s last day in KetchikanKetchikan bagpiper Rob Alley played a send-off for the 55-year-old ferry Taku on her last day docked at Ketchikan’s Ward Cove. Alley first arrived in Alaska aboard the Taku in 1992.
Mendenhall Towers climbers presumed deceased; search endsAlaska State Troopers say ropes used by Ryan Johnson and Marc-Andre Leclerc were spotted in a cravasse on the north face of the Mendenhall Towers.
Joar Ulsom wins the 46th IditarodJoar Ulsom, a 31-year-old musher who ran his first Iditarod only five years ago, pulled under Nome’s Burled Arch early Wednesday morning at 3:00 a.m. to claim first place in Iditarod 46.