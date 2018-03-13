Weather clears as search resumes for missing climbers

The skies cleared Tuesday morning, allowing Juneau Mountain Rescue volunteers to continue the search for two climbers who have been missing since last week.
Weather has been a huge hindrance to rescuers looking for Ryan Johnson of Juneau and Marc-Andre Leclerc of British Columbia.
The experienced climbers were due back last Wednesday after making an ascent of the north face of the Mendenhall Towers.
Jackie Ebert of Juneau Mountain Rescue said a team took off in an Alaska Army National Guard helicopter shortly after 10 a.m. and will search as long as they can.
Searches were extremely limited over the weekend and the weather window Monday allowed only a brief flight.
“Now, we have the problem where we’re battling weather to get back to the search location and then before we even consider putting in any ground crews, we need to assess avalanche conditions,” Ebert said.
Searchers located some of the climbers’ gear at the base of the towers last Thursday. Since then, Ebert said about 2 to 3 feet of fresh snow has fallen.
“We are working it as an active rescue mission,” she said. “We’re going to continue to work it that way and work as hard as we can to get out there at every available weather opportunity.”
Family and friends of Johnson and Leclerc have set up GoFundMe pages to help support searchers and defray costs for helicopter flights.
Johnson’s fundraiser also says it will be a “care/life/college fund” for his 2-year-old son, Milo, if he does not make it back alive.
Recent headlines
-
Iditarod checkpoint enforces ordinance to control loose dog population as mushers arriveCoinciding with the Iditarod sled dog race, Unalakleet issued an emergency ordinance to address loose dogs running free around the community. Many residents complained about a problem, and not everyone is happy with the solution.
-
State gets timeline for federal environmental review of Alaska LNG projectThe state-led LNG export project still needs customers and financing to build $45 billion mega-project.
-
Florida AG will seek death penalty for Parkland shooting suspectNikolas Cruz, 19, has already been charged with 17 counts of murder in the shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Public defenders had sought to avoid a trial by having Cruz plead guilty.
-
Old guard content to watch new generation of mushers take reins of sportCurrently, the top of the Iditarod leader-board is filled out with younger mushers, most of them in their 20s and 30s -- the race’s up-and-comers. Many esteemed members of mushing’s old guard are content to watch a new generation inherit the mantel.