Morning update — Tuesday, March 13, 2018

- Nominee to marijuana regulatory board withdraws: The man nominated by Gov. Bill Walker to fill the public safety seat on Alaska’s marijuana regulatory board has withdrawn from consideration after losing his law enforcement job.
- Panel favors keeping Juneau’s mine law intact: Juneau’s mining subcommittee is recommending no substantial changes to the city’s mining ordinance. Instead it’s endorsing tweaks in the language made by the city attorney that wouldn’t change how the city reviews mining proposals.
- Juneau high school activists plan school safety walkouts: Students from Juneau-Douglas and Thunder Mountain high schools worked together to plan separate but related events for the one month anniversary of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting in Parkland, Florida.
Trump tariffs could jack up boat prices
General manager Eric Engebretsen has been keeping an eye on plans for a 10-percent tariff on imported aluminum. He’s not alone.
Bay Weld and other aluminum users started buying up supplies in advance of the announcement. “We’ve seen over 35 percent and in some cases 50 to 60 percent increase in our pricing structure of purchasing aluminum,” Engebretsen said.
Double homicide trial scheduled for February 2019
Superior Court Judge Philip Pallenberg scheduled the trial Laron Carlton Graham to begin Feb. 19, 2019.
Graham, 40, faces two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the 2015 deaths of Robert Meireis, 36, and Elizabeth Tonsmeire, 34.
