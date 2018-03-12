Petit’s Iditarod lead disappears as Ulsom overtakes on coast

There’s been a shakeup along the Iditarod trail. Bad weather along the coast earlier today hampered the race’s front runners. Nicholas Petit, who was the first out of Unalakleet Sunday evening, was overtaken by Joar Ulsom on the way into Koyuk.
In this segment for Monday’s Alaska News Nightly, Alaska Public Media’s Lori Townsend asks Zachariah Hughes to help break down what’s happening.
