Newscast — Monday, March 12, 2018

In this newscast:
- The search continues for two climbers missing who did not return from the Mendenhall Towers last week,
- Juneau will now be allowed to take part in negotiations over whether a Canadian power company can buy the city’s electric utility,
- and student leaders from two Juneau high schools vote to send the new district mascot back to the drawing board.
Recent headlines
Petit’s Iditarod lead disappears as Ulsom overtakes on coastThere’s been a shakeup along the Iditarod trail. Bad weather along the coast earlier today hampered the race’s front runners.
House passes fast-track bill to keep ferries and Medicaid funded through springThe bill now goes to the Senate. It includes $45 million for Medicaid, $24 million for the ferry system and $18 million for the Department of Corrections.
Governor calls for federal disaster declaration for Pacific cod fisheryA disaster declaration could make the fishery eligible for federal relief funds, although who specifically would receive money would be figured out later.
Palmer skier wins first gold ever for an Alaskan at Winter Paralympic GamesPreviously, Andrew Kurka had qualified for the Sochi Paralympics in 2014 -- but re-broke his back in his first training run.