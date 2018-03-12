Early week warm-up will give way to cooler weekend temps 

Juneau will experience a bit of a warm-up over the next two days, according to National Weather Service.

The high for downtown Juneau will be about 46 degrees, meteorologist Buddy Martin said. Around Juneau International Airport, temperatures will be slightly cooler.

“There’s an upper level ridge that’s going to build over the gulf from the southwest,” Martin said. “What that is going to do is that’s going to result in a warm air invection in the upper levels and that will warm temperatures.”

Overnight lows will be about mid- to upper 30s.The high Tuesday will be near the low 50s. But Martin said the warm-up won’t last long.

“It looks like Friday night and Saturday there’ll be some precipitation occurring toward the weekend,” Martin said. “And then cooler for the weekend, but not real cold, but cooler.”

There’s also a chance for patchy fog tonight, Martin said.