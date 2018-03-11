Alaska musher Nic Petit continues to lead Iditarod

Alaska musher Nic Petit continues to lead the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.
He was the first musher to leave the checkpoint in Kaltag early Sunday morning.
Petit is a native of France now living in a ski resort town just south of Anchorage. Petit had about a 90-minute lead on the second and third place mushers, Norwegian Joar Ulsom and defending champion Mitch Seavey.
Other mushers who have left Kaltag for the 85-mile trip to the next checkpoint in Unalakleet include Richie Diehl, Peter Kaiser and Ray Redington Jr.
The winner of the nearly thousand-mile race is expected early this week in Nome.
