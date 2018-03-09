Pilot Station man dies after exchanging gunfire with troopers

A Pilot Station man fleeing from the law died after a daylong standoff ended in a shootout with Alaska State Troopers.
Dwight Heckman, 27, was found dead Thursday evening in the woods around the village following the gunfire, according to an online Trooper dispatch.
No other injuries have been reported.
The Alaska Bureau of Investigation is traveling Friday to Pilot Station, to investigate what happened.
The case will be reviewed by the Department of Law’s Office of Special Prosecutions and Appeals.
The deceased is accused of allegedly striking and strangling a woman in Pilot Station before dragging her into the street, and firing a handgun multiple times before escaping on a snowmachine.
The victim is now reported to be safe with her family.
Because of whiteout conditions, troopers arrived in the village the next day.
According to the troopers, the suspect pulled a gun on a trooper and later fired multiple rounds at officers.
Backup troopers from Southcentral arrived hours later to support the village police officers and St. Mary’s troopers responding to the situation.
The officers secured the area and the final gunfire occurred about 28 hours after the initial assault.
The troopers involved in the response will be placed on a standard 72-hour administrative leave per department policy.
Heckman’s family has been notified of his death.
Recent headlines
-
Thunder Bears are out?Juneau students and school administrators will meet with local legislators to discuss concerns about the new Thunder Bears mascot. "Thunderbear" has an Urban Dictionary definition associated with alcohol and race.
-
Petersburg assembly joins call for increased sea otter harvestPetersburg Borough Assembly joined the call this month for measures to slow a growing population of sea otters in Southeast, as the marine mammals are impacting shellfish stocks.
-
Ferry reform effort gets a legislative boostThe effort to reform the Alaska Marine Highway System took a step forward Thursday. The House Transportation Committee voted to instruct staff to draft legislation that would establish a public corporation to take over the system. But it’s a long way from a done deal.
-
U.S. signs off on tariffs, angering trade partnersThe administration's plan to impose a 25 percent tariff on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum has been met by near universal criticism from across the globe.