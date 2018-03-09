Newscast — Friday, March 9, 2018

What does it take to stay out of prison? For individuals who have been incarcerated, getting back on their feet and navigating the challenges of reentering society can be a difficult. Following a screening of the documentary “Inside Out: Leaving Prison Behind,” which follows the stories of three people leaving prison, we will check in with where they are now (if possible). Director David Purdy will then host a one-hour televised panel discussion about reentry with representatives from the Department of Corrections, the reentry and recovery community, and people with firsthand experience navigating the system. Doors open at 5 p.m., the screening begins at 5:30, and the panel discussion begins just after 6 p.m. Admission is free.