Juneau Afternoon – 3-12-18

Monday on A Juneau Afternoon, Scott Burton will host.
We’ll talk with David Purdy about a public screening of a film about the Inside – Out Program;
Joann Flora will be here to highlight the 40th Anniversary of REACH;
Collette Costa will be here with an update on films screening at the Gold Town;
And we’ll learn about the High School Walk-Out, with guest, Trish Custard.
That, Bird Note, music and more, live at 3 on KTOO; repeated at 4 on KRNN; and available on-demand, on-line via ktoo.org
Recent headlines
Villages of Napaskiak and Marshall call for emergency declarations over alcohol-related crime and deathsTribal Administrator Sharon Williams said that five Napaskiak residents have died in alcohol-related incidents since Bethel legalized alcohol sales in 2016. That’s a little over 1 percent of the village’s total population.
NOAA rule sets dates for 2018 halibut seasonThe 2018 halibut season will open March 24 and close Nov. 7. Quotas from 2017 remain in place, but that that's likely to change.
Ax-wielding musher from Whitehorse chases bison off Iditarod trailMarcelle Fressineau said she and her dog team were caught off guard by three bison in the middle of the trail. She grabbed the only tool she had.
Zulkosky takes seat as House District 38 representativeZulkosky is one of 19 women in the current Legislature, the highest number in the history of Alaska.