Juneau Afternoon – 3-12-18

Monday on A Juneau Afternoon, Scott Burton will host.

We’ll talk with David Purdy about a public screening of a film about the Inside – Out Program;

Joann Flora will be here to highlight the 40th Anniversary of REACH;

Collette Costa will be here with an update on films screening at the Gold Town;

And we’ll learn about the High School Walk-Out, with guest, Trish Custard.

That, Bird Note, music and more, live at 3 on KTOO; repeated at 4 on KRNN; and available on-demand, on-line via ktoo.org