Newscast – Thursday, March 8, 2018

- Gov. Walker signs an environmental review marking major progress for a stretch of the Sterling Highway,
- the U.S. Navy’s ICEX 2018 exercise begins in the Arctic,
- Trident Seafoods gets fined for Clean Water Act violations at Sand Point and Wrangell,
- House lawmakers tee up money for additional lawyers in the Public Defender Agency, and
- the city taps George Schaaf to lead the Juneau Parks and Recreation.
Recent headlines
Trump official says Interior aims to move ‘pretty quickly’ on Arctic Refuge oil developmentBernhardt said in the next few weeks, the agency will kick off the regulatory process required before the administration can hold an oil lease sale in the refuge.
Weary of alcohol deaths, Napaskiak asks governor to declare state of emergencyNapaskiak asked Gov. Bill Walker on Tuesday to declare a state of emergency, following an increase in alcohol-related deaths in the village of Bethel.
Officials investigate otter deaths in southwestern AlaskaAn unusual number of dying otters were found in Southwest Alaska. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service launched an investigation into what was killing these seemingly healthy animals.
Wrangell Cooperative designing five-year plan to curb outward migrationThe local tribe in Wrangell received a $100,000 grant, in part, to curb outward migration. The tribe will create a five-year plan to bolster industry and community services that could keep people from moving out of town.