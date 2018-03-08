Newscast – Thursday, March 8, 2018

In this newscast:

  • Gov. Walker signs an environmental review marking major progress for a stretch of the Sterling Highway,
  • the U.S. Navy’s ICEX 2018 exercise begins in the Arctic,
  • Trident Seafoods gets fined for Clean Water Act violations at Sand Point and Wrangell,
  • House lawmakers tee up money for additional lawyers in the Public Defender Agency, and
  • the city taps George Schaaf to lead the Juneau Parks and Recreation.
