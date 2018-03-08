Morning update — Thursday, March 8, 2018

In this newscast:

: A Juneau man accused in a double homicide doesn’t have an attorney to represent him yet, delaying a possible trial. The Office of Public Advocacy still is looking for a Southeast-based attorney who can take on the case involving Laron Carlton Graham, the office’s deputy director said in a hearing Tuesday. Requested psychological evaluation to delay Strawn sentencing: Sentencing for a Juneau man convicted of killing another man in a Valley trailer park over two years ago has been delayed. Christopher Strawn requested a psychological evaluation, which delayed his sentencing originally scheduled Feb. 20.

In other news:

The Alaska House Finance Committee has approved funding four additional lawyers to work in the Public Defender Agency. They approved the money at a meeting on Monday.

Alaska Public Defender Quinlan Steiner said that without more lawyers, his agency would turn down cases.

“There’s a principal of ethics that requires a lawyer not to accept a case if they can’t competently handle that case, and not having enough time would be that reason,” Steiner said. “So, we would attempt to refuse cases.”

Prince of Wales Island residents testified about limited internet, cell and landline service on the island during a public conference last week with the Regulatory Commission of Alaska.

Underscoring the problem, many of those testifying by phone from the big island were difficult to understand because of poor connections.

You can hear these stories and more at www.ktoo.org/listen.