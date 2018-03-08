Juneau Afternoon – 3-9-18

Friday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon,

Susan Conrad will offer a preview of her Mendenhall Glacier Friday Fireside Lecture on kayaking the Inside Passage;

We’ll learn about the Success – In and Out program;

We’ll talk with students from Gastineau Elementary School about their efforts to encourage people to use paper rather than plastic straws;

And Dana Herndon will be here to highlight the upcoming Start-Up Weekend;

That, Bird Note, music and more,