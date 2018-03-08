Juneau Afternoon – 3-9-18

Friday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon,
Susan Conrad will offer a preview of her Mendenhall Glacier Friday Fireside Lecture on kayaking the Inside Passage;
We’ll learn about the Success – In and Out program;
We’ll talk with students from Gastineau Elementary School about their efforts to encourage people to use paper rather than plastic straws;
And Dana Herndon will be here to highlight the upcoming Start-Up Weekend;
That, Bird Note, music and more, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand on line via KTOO.org
Recent headlines
U.S. Forest Service chief resigns amid sexual misconduct allegationsTony Tooke's resignation, which is effective immediately, came days after PBS NewsHour reported that the U.S. Agriculture Department was investigating sexual misconduct complaints against him.
Without legislative action, state could suspend Medicaid payments to providers in AprilFor smaller hospitals and providers that rely significantly on Medicaid, the suspension could keep them from paying contractors or making payroll.
Authorities search for overdue climbers in JuneauAuthorities are searching for two overdue hikers -- George "Ryan" Johnson, 34, of Juneau and Marc-Andre Leclerc of British Columbia -- who didn't return from climbing the Mendenhall Towers in the Juneau Icefield.
Juneau Assembly to decide fate of Aquatics Board as empowerment debate resurfacesThe advisory board for Juneau's two municipal swimming pools wants its mandate extended for at least another year. Juneau's outgoing parks and recreation director said the Aquatics Board has run its course.