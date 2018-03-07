Winter weather advisory issued; 5-10 inches of snowfall expected

A front coming from the west is bringing snow today (Wednesday).

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Juneau, northern Admiralty Island and Gustavus. The advisory is in effect until early Thursday morning.

Meteorologist Nichole Ferrin said that 5 to 10 inches is in the forecast for the Juneau area. Accumulation is expected to increase later today and tonight.

“There’s potential that it could persist into early Thursday morning but with lower snowfall rates,” Ferrin said. “Maybe tomororow morning when you wake up you might be needing to do one more shovel before heading to work.”

The front will move out Thursday, and scattered snow should decrease. But Ferrin said there’s another front coming in that could bring another round of rain and snow.

Hoonah is expected to see snow today as well, but likely less than the 4-inch advisory level.