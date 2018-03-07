Requested psychological evaluation to delay Strawn sentencing

Sentencing for a Juneau man convicted of killing another man in a Valley trailer park over two years ago has been delayed.

Christopher Strawn requested a psychological evaluation, which delayed his sentencing originally scheduled Feb. 20.

Strawn was charged in the death of Brandon Cook, 30, at the Kodzoff Acres Trailer Park in October 2015.

A Juneau jury found him guilty of first-degree murder and third-degree assault last October.

Strawn has represented himself during recent proceedings in his case, although he has had the assistance of a professional attorney.

Superior Court Judge Philip Pallenberg will contact a Juneau-based psychologist who may able to do an evaluation, with expenses paid by the Alaska Court System.

During a hearing Tuesday, Assistant District Attorney Amy Paige advocated for finality in the case instead of letting it drag on for months more.

Paige said Cook’s family in the Lower 48 told her they had to abruptly cancel their travel plans for the February sentencing hearing.

Strawn first stood trial in February 2017, but that ended in a mistrial without a verdict.

He appeared in court Tuesday with a beard and his hair grown out.