Search continues for attorney to represent man accused in double homicide

A Juneau man accused in a double homicide doesn’t have an attorney to represent him yet, delaying a possible trial.

Laron Carlton Graham appears in Juneau Superior Court on March 6, 2018.

Laron Carlton Graham appears in Juneau Superior Court on March 6, 2018. (Photo by Matt Miller/KTOO)

The Office of Public Advocacy still is looking for a Southeast-based attorney who can take on the case involving Laron Carlton Graham, the office’s deputy director said in a hearing Tuesday.

Graham, 40, faces two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the 2015 deaths of Robert Meireis, 36, and Elizabeth Tonsmeire, 34.

Office of Public Advocacy will probably have someone lined up before the next hearing Monday, deputy director Paul Maslakowski said.

