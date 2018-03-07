Search continues for attorney to represent man accused in double homicide

A Juneau man accused in a double homicide doesn’t have an attorney to represent him yet, delaying a possible trial.
The Office of Public Advocacy still is looking for a Southeast-based attorney who can take on the case involving Laron Carlton Graham, the office’s deputy director said in a hearing Tuesday.
Graham, 40, faces two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the 2015 deaths of Robert Meireis, 36, and Elizabeth Tonsmeire, 34.
Office of Public Advocacy will probably have someone lined up before the next hearing Monday, deputy director Paul Maslakowski said.
Recent headlines
-
Lawmakers add funding for public defendersAnchorage Republican Rep. Lance Pruitt opposed the added money. He proposed firing higher paid lawyers and replacing them with lower cost, less experienced lawyers.
-
Ask a Climatologist: A winter of warm temps and decent snowFor climatological winter, Alaska was about seven degrees above normal.
-
Seavey reaches Takotna first, declares 24-hour layoverDallas Seavey was in a good mood and unusually talkative as he declared his 24-hour rest. In 2013, the last time Seavey won the race along the southern route, he arrived in Takotna at the exact same time.
-
George Schaaf tapped to lead Juneau parks departmentGeorge Schaaf, a former Trail Mix executive director, has been tapped to lead Juneau's Parks and Recreation Department. He will replace Kirk Duncan who retires in May.