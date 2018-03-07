Newscast – Wednesday, March 7, 2018

Stories include a delay in sentencing for Christopher Strawn who was convicted of homicide, a delay in scheduling a trial for Laron Graham who faces charges related to a double homicide in Juneau, Juneau School Board’s work on next year’s budget, and an update on the Iditarod.
